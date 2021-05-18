Kimberly A. Pietruszewski

Kimberly Ann Pietruszewski was welcomed home into the arms of her mother on May 17, 2021.
For all who knew her, she was the most positive person. She could light up a room with her sarcastic wit and amazing stories. Many of the stories involved the Bourbon bar, White Castles, chuck wagons and Pepsi, trips to Iowa, or living up North with Dave....or all about the grandkids. She overcame so many challenging obstacles and still had a smile on her face through it all. She always would say “wake up and smile, be thankful for what you got.” Kim never wanted tears of sadness but only tears of joys with all the memories she helped create with people. Her greatest achievements were being a great wife, a compassionate mother and an amazing grandma. We hope she’s drinking amaretto 7s, playing pool and catching up with her mom and cousin Tudy.
Kimberly is survived by her amazing husband of 34 years David, her son Shane (Charlie) and daughter Amanda (Jason). She will be greatly missed by the biggest joys in her life, her grandchildren: Jacob, Taylor, Lilly, Ahna, Evan, Grayson, Brenner, Ryen and Noah. She is also survived by 10 siblings along with many nieces and nephews and so many friends.
The greatest gift was for Kim to pass peacefully and pain free after many years of health struggles. The family would like to thank the amazing nurses at Davita-Wyoming as they always made it a little easier for Kim to go for as long as she did.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at St Croix Hospice who cared for her. You made this last chapter in her life an amazing experience and that’s something to be very grateful for.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
