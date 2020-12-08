Larry Bollin, of Isanti died Dec. 7, 2020 at Cambridge Medical Center. He was 70 years old.
Larry Dale Bollin was born July 6, 1950, in Duluth, Minnesota to John and Jeanne (Porter) Bollin. He grew up and attended school in Minneapolis, MN. Larry married Audrey Marie Wilke on Oct. 18, 1969. They resided in Isanti and Larry worked as a mechanic. Larry enjoyed traveling with his family, loved sports and watching his wrestling. He loved spending time with his grandkids/great grandkids. He always looked forward to visiting with family and having a beer with his best friend/brother in law Marvin Bylund.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and John.
Larry is survived by his wife, Audrey; daughter, Tina (John) Rakowiecki; son, Chris Bollin; two sisters, Gail (Bob) Wilke, Darla (Kevin) Westerlund; brother, Andrew (Carolyn) Bollin; sister-in-law, Sue; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and by other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. Visitation 9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
