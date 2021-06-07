Laurel D Sonnabend, of Cambridge, MN peacefully passed away with Janice Elder by his side on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Estates of Rush City, MN. He was 83 years old.
Laurel was born in Mankato, MN to August and Vera Sonnabend on Sept. 16, 1937. Laurel attended Good Thunder/Amboy schools and graduated in 1955. That same year after graduating he joined the United States Navy, and served on the USS Wasp.
Laurel married Glenda Cheney on Oct. 24, 1959, in St Peter MN. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 290 in Cambridge, MN where he was Sergeant at Arms. He was also an avid Curler, and was Captain of his team.
Laurel was an active and long-time member of Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Laurel was an avid fisherman up until the past six years, his favorite lakes to fish were Mille Lacs, and Devils Lake where he could catch one of his favorite fish, the walleye. He also enjoyed hunting deer, pheasant, grouse, and duck.
He was preceded in death by wife Glenda Sonnabend, daughter Brenda Sonnabend, parents August and Vera, and by son in law Tim Daniels.
He is survived by daughter Kaye Carson and son in law Greg Carson of Pine City; four grandchildren, Andrea (Ryan) Thompson of Meridian Idaho, Ashley (Chris) Daniels of Isanti, Timothy Daniels of Isanti, Richard Daniels of Oak Grove; three great grandchildren, Damain Lien, Nolan, and Micah Thompson; companion of 22 years Jan Elder of Cambridge; sisters Ruth Ann (Harvey) Austin of North Fort Myers Florida, Amy (David) Larson of Hutchinson; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Joy Lutheran Church in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery with military honors provided by the Cambridge American Legion Honor Guard. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
