LaVon Nordlund

LaVon Helen Nordlund, 73, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Shady Oaks Assisted Living in Isanti.
She was born March 29, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Harold and Vernice (Anderson) Holen. LaVon grew up in South Minneapolis and graduated from South High in 1965. After high school she worked at Sears on Lake Street.
On September 9, 1972, she was united in marriage to Charles Nordlund at a Lutheran Church in South Minneapolis. They lived in South Minneapolis and also in Northeast Minneapolis before moving to Blaine. While in Blaine, their two sons Daniel and David were born. After 10 years they built a home in Coon Rapids. While in Coon Rapids, LaVon worked as a Para in the Coon Rapids School District. In 1999, they hired Charlie Slater to move their home to Springvale and have been there since.
LaVon was a member of the gardening club in Cambridge and planted flowers in the pots on main street. She attended Springvale Church. She enjoyed baking, cooking, flower gardening, bike riding, walking, going to the casino and bird watching. LaVon loved to shop, especially going to thrift stores to find good deals. She had an extensive jewelry collection. LaVon and Charlie enjoyed traveling, making trips to Jamaica, Hawaii, the Kentucky Blue Grass Festival, and going several times to Las Vegas. Their son Dan took them to Washington, D.C. and New Orleans.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Glenn Holen, sister Ione Pauna, and brother-in-law Don Pauna. LaVon is survived by her husband Charlie; sons Dan Nordlund (Amy Graham) of Cambridge, Dave (Mary) Nordlund of Isanti; grandson Adam Nordlund of Isanti, as well as other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Springvale Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
