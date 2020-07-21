Lealand Anderson

Lealand Henry Anderson, 81, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Unity Hospital in Fridley.
He was born June 29, 1939, in Bird Island, Minnesota to Adolph and Lenore (Dahl) Anderson. He grew up in Bird Island where he attended school. After his schooling he worked various jobs.
On April 22, 1972, he was united in marriage to Carol Johnson at Springvale Baptist Church. They made their home in Mounds View when their daughter Sandra was born, and later to Bloomington. In 1978 the family moved to Cambridge and have been there ever since.
Lealand worked for several years as a machinist at Moorhead Machine & Boiler Company, retiring from there in 1999. After retiring, he and Carol remained in Cambridge.
He was a longtime member of Cambridge Lutheran Church and was active as an usher and greeter. He looked forward to attending the Horizon Service. He enjoyed the many years of camping, and the time he spent fishing in his retirement, and had a love for Timberwolves basketball and Twins baseball. The family was able to celebrate his 81st birthday with him before he was hospitalized.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roy Anderson. He is survived by his wife Carol of Cambridge; daughter Sandra Anderson (Randee Hom) of Cambridge; three grandchildren, Lindsay, Courtney and Zachary Triemert; two great grandchildren, Jase Larson and Jaxtyn Triemert; sister Elaine Anderson of Cambridge; sister-in-law Grace Anderson of Elk River; nephew LeRoy Anderson, as well as other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Springvale Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.