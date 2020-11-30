Lester Lindstrom, age 92, of Rush Point died Nov. 24, 2020, in Sauk Rapids. A Memorial service will be held in the spring. Full obituary and service details at a later date. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
