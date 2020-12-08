Lester W. Lindstrom, of Stanchfield, MN died Nov. 24, 2020, at Good Shepherd Home in Sauk Rapids of complications from COVID-19. He was 92 years old.
Lester was born Dec. 6, 1927, to Walfred and Cecelia (Larson) Lindstrom. He grew up in the Murdock area and helped farm with his father and brothers.
Lester served in Korea from 1951-1952. On returning home he met his future wife; he heard that pretty, single nurses socialized at a local dance hall near Willmar. And he hit the jackpot. Lester married Vera Ysker May 2, 1953, in Windom, MN. As newlyweds, Lester studied welding at Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis, MN. Their first child, Carol was born followed by Debbie, Myron and Jed. While living in Murdock, Les drove bus for the Murdock School District and worked at Murphy Mfg. The family moved to the cities for several years, but Les and Vera longed for the country. By the mid ‘70s, they found a hobby farm near Cambridge, MN. This kept them (most of the time) happily busy. Both were active members at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Besides fixing things with whatever was on hand, Lester enjoyed fishing and playing cribbage. Love for family brought the Lindstrom gang together often, just for the heck of it and for good old-fashioned fun. Many Sunday dinners, picnics, holidays were spent with extended family and many serious Pinocle and Whist games took place.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Vera (2002); parents; brothers and sister, Augie, Wilford, Richard, Walter, Eunice and Marvin.
Lester is survived by children; Carol (Dean) Jeseritz of Herman, MN, Deborah of St. Cloud, Myron of Cambridge, Jed (Jan) of Peachtree City, GA; Godchild, Connie Ryski of Eden Prairie; grandchildren, Lucas (Chelsey) Lindstrom of Duluth, Kelsey (Casey) Thielges of Moorhead, MN, Aaron Jeseritz of Lafayette, IN; great-grandchildren, Caden and Lydia Lindstrom and Jack Thielges.
Memorial services are pending. Memorials preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church, Rush Point, MN. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
