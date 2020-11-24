Linda Darleen Draxten passed away peacefully Sept. 4, 2020. She was 74 years old.
Linda was born in Superior, Wisconsin to Byron and Doris Draxten, the youngest of three children. They moved To Mounds View, Minnesota where the children were raised. Creative by nature, Linda enjoyed writing, painting, crocheting and photography. Her interest included genealogy, travel, concerts, community events and of course her cats.
In 1965, she gave birth to her only child, Brandon.
Linda worked in various job industries in real estate, beautician, Chicago cutlery, bus driver.
While driving bus she met her husband, Roger, and they married in 1985.
They owned and operated Fox Four Transportation, and owned the Creamery Cafe.
Eventually they moved to Bullhead City, Arizona, returning home to Isanti five years later to retire and spend time with their expanding family.
Linda enjoyed community involvement, with Isanti Princess Pageant, City Council, Sons of Norway and local schools.
She was always welcoming with a hug and a smile.
Preceded in death by Byron and Doris Draxten, husband Roger Fox, who died on July 30, 2020.
Survived by her son Brandon (Wendy) Draxten, brother Peter (Diane) Draxten, and sister, Lois Andrews, and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial for both Linda and Roger will be announced at a later date.
