Linda Louise Sandell, 74, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
She was born on February 26, 1946, to Albin and Irene (Olson) Sandell. Linda grew up on Spectacle Lake in Cambridge, she attended school at Pine Brook, later graduating from Cambridge High School. After graduation she attended the Minnesota School of Business. She worked at the Cambridge State Hospital until it closed and then worked for the State of Minnesota in St. Paul until she retired.
Linda was an avid reader, enjoyed making quilts, playing cards, discussing politics, and working caucuses. Linda also loved Scottish Terriers and cats.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Walter and Donald Sandell, and sister Marlys Kuhrke. She is survived by her beloved Scottie, Gigi, her sister-in-law Sherrill Sandell of Mesa, AZ, cousin Sharon (Marshall) Olson of Cambridge, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Wyanett Evangelical Free Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
