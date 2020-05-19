Lois Jensen

Lois Alma Jensen, 92, of Cambridge passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Cambridge Medical Center.
She was born April 22, 1928, in Union County, South Dakota to Lars and Alma (Anderson) Hanson. She attended grade school in Elk Point, SD and graduated from Beresford, (SD) High School in 1946. Lois attended Springfield Normal School and Augustana in Sioux Falls, SD and received her teacher’s certificate. She taught country school for four years.
On June 12, 1949, she married Einer Jensen at Roseni Lutheran Church in Beresford. They farmed in Beresford until February 10, 1956, when they moved to Stanchfield, Minnesota and bought their farm. Lois and Einer adopted three little sisters in 1964; Kathy, Cindy and Paula. They farmed in Stanchfield until Einer passed away suddenly on January 24, 1999. Lois stayed on the farm until she sold it to Dale and Terry Thiry. She moved to a townhouse at River Hills in Cambridge for eight-and-a-half years. She then lived with her daughter Kathy, and Bob Bohman for four years before moving to Riverwood Village.
She enjoyed her family, friends and her church. Lois was very active until she could no longer take part. She liked entertaining, playing cards, bowling and playing dominoes.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Einer; daughters Kathy Bohman, and Paula Hoffman; sisters Adell Offerdahl, Evelyn Solberg; brothers Palmer, Robert, Darrell and Rodney Hanson; and great grandson Nolan Savage.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy (David) Miller of St. Cloud; sons-in-law Bob Bohman of Cambridge, Randy Hoffman of East Bethel; grandchildren Laura Harland, Nathan Savage, Nicolle Miller, Russell and Chris Carlson, Aliesha Bettcher, Steven Bakken; many great grandchildren, brother Kenneth (Phyllis) Hanson of Arkansas, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Calvary Lutheran Church of Rush Point. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.