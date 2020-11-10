Lorilyn Rose Belair

Lorilyn Ann Rose Belair, of Isanti, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 7, 2020, after a long battle with COPD with her three daughters, sisters, Jaqui and Lynn, and long-time friend, Brenda, by her side. Whe was 61 years old.
Lorilyn was born Feb. 2, 1959, to Jerome and Bonita (Antell) Belair in Minneapolis. Lori grew up in Spring Lake Park and attended high school there. Lori was born to love and care for others. She would do anything for anyone. In her job at Dellwood Recovery at Cambridge Medical Center, where she worked for 20 plus years, she helped people to heal and grow on their journey to sobriety. Her love for her children and grandchildren was even greater. Lori loved to go to garage sales and find good deals. She particularly loved her dog, Charlie.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerome Belair; paternal and maternal grandparents; aunts and uncles, Rev. Eugene Belair, Dennis Mitchell, Karl (Phyllis) Scherf, David Antill, and Darrel (Shirley) Sanders; great-nephew, Blake Creswell; and best friend, Penny Lowry.
Lori is survived by her mother, Bonita Belair; three daughters, Lindsay (Adam) Anderson, Ashley (Matt) Jensen, and Whitney (Blayne) Norman; grandchildren, Ty, Johnny, RaeLynn, Easton, and Evelyn; siblings, Butch (Linda) Belair, Brad (Lynn) Belair, Tom (Sue) Belair, Jaqui (Curt) Winkelman, Lynn (Tom) Hunn, Jerolyn “ChiChi” Oliver, and Ronnie (Dolores) Belair; uncle, Larry (Kathy) Belair; favorite aunt, Bernadette Mitchell; her dog, Charlie; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., at the church and one hour prior to Mass on Saturday. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.
Her sass, spunk, and larger than life attitude will be missed by all. Carry on….
