Lorraine E. Fischer

Lorraine Evelyn Fischer of Cambridge, formerly of Isanti, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at GracePointe Crossings at the age of 97.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynette Guderian; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, several cousins, and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.