Lorraine E. Poff, age 89, of North Branch, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch.
Lorraine was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Athens Township, Isanti County, Minnesota, to Oscar and Martha (Collin) Dahlberg. She was the first child of four. Lorraine attended country school in Athens Township through grade 8. On Aug. 28, 1949, she married Floyd Poff. To this union they had four children: Steve, Kathy, Keven and Sherman.
Lorraine spent most of her working years at Honeywell. After 32½ years Lorraine and Floyd retired and moved to Nisswa. After 18 years up north they moved back to Isanti and lived in Isanti Community Services Senior Apartments for 16 years. In 2017 they moved to Encore Assisted Living in North Branch where they lived ever since.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Martha; husband of 69 years, Floyd; son Sherman; sister Jeanette Poff, and brother Kenneth Dahlberg. She is survived by her son Steve; daughter Kathy (Doug) Nelson; son Keven (Margaret); six grandchildren: Julie (Andy) Greeler, Danielle (Ken) Feucht, Edwin Poff, Shannon Poff, Matt (Jessica) Poff and Fallon Poff; nine great-grandchildren: Katie, Connor, Kieran, Donovan, Megan, Preston, Josh, Brooklyn and Shawna; sister Ruth Poff; sisters-in-law Beverly Poff and Donna Mae Heimness; and by many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, Country Roads Baptist Church, 25346 Apollo Street NE, Stacy. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Strike Life Tributes – Isanti, and also one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment Isanti Union Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.