Lorraine Louis

Lorraine Philomene Louis (Ostrum), 100, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, died peacefully on July 6, 2020.
Lorraine graduated from Washington High School in St. Paul on June 17, 1938. She began her working career as a check-out clerk at National Tea. Lorraine and Victor were married on July 1, 1944, while Victor was serving our country during WWII as engineer in the Merchant Marines. After his service in 1946, she then worked with her husband in the office of his blacksmith and welding shop and later their Ornamental Iron Company. Then she went to work at St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company as an underwriter until her retirement. She did some traveling as part of her work as an underwriter and then in their retirement, she and Victor were able to travel to some new and favorite haunts with friends.
Lorraine has been a member of St. Andrew’s Parish, St.Paul; St. John’s of Little Canada and later Christ the King in Cambridge, MN. She was active with many activities in her church and community including planning Washington High School Reunions. She had many hobbies; sewing (especially making doll clothes for the girls or patching pants for the boys), gardening, ceramics, reading, knitting, scrapbooking, and in her later years working on family ancestry. Lorraine also loved the Vikings and the Minnesota State Fair, especially watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren exhibit. She loved to bake and cook and even last Christmas, made over 20 loaves of dessert bread for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Victor; parents, Matilda (Jordan) and Gunnar Ostrum and stepmother, Florence Ostrum, sister and brother-in-law Marianne and Walter Brueggemann and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Dolores Schreier. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (David) Skiba; 4 grandchildren, Michael (Sally), Christopher (Melissa), Kari (Joseph) Stanek and Patrick (Jennifer); 14 great grandchildren, Bryce, Nathan, Mikayla; Meghan, Caleb, Victoria; Sykora, Cyana, Zynita; Peter, Abigail, Andrew, Matthew and Sarah; sisters Carol (Darrell) Fager and Darlene (Dennis) Claugherty.
Visitation was Wednesday, July 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes, 720 1st Ave. East Cambridge, MN 55008. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 305 Fern Street, Cambridge, MN 55008. (There will not be a visitation Thursday at the church.) Interment at Christ the King Catholic Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com
The family would like to extend their sincere thank you to the staff at GracePointe Crossing, The Commons in Cambridge, MN and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis for their kindness and loving care during her final week.
