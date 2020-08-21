Lucas Kotzenmacher, 26, of Cambridge, died Aug. 19, 2020, suddenly at work.
Lucas Paul Kotzenmacher was born August 18, 1994, in Cambridge to Paul and Anne (Watercott) Kotzenmacher. He was raised in the Cambridge/Isanti community and graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School, Class of 2012. Lucas enjoyed fishing and 4-wheeling.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Kotzenmacher; father, Paul Kotzenmacher; three siblings, Alex, Jill, Sara; grandparents, David and Ivetta Watercott; and by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Myrtle Kotzenmacher.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti with a visitation a half hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be placed at www.StrikeLifeTributes.com.
