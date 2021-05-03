Lynn C. Perrin

Lynn Collins Perrin died on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia. He was 83 years old.
Lynn was born on Feb. 12, 1938, in Homewood, Illinois to Chester and Laura (Harris) Perrin. He attended school in North Branch, Minnesota and was active in football, baseball and track and field. He graduated from North Branch in 1956 and served in the United States Air Force from August, 1956 until July, 1960. He was married to Sharon Conger in 1957 and they divorced in 1966. In 1974 he was united in marriage to Carol Zortman.
Lynn enjoyed softball, fishing, camping, going to sporting events and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Laura; an infant sister; brothers, Chester and Jim; grandson, Joshua Sederberg and great grandson, Blaine Olson.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Carol of Mora, MN; his sons, Grant (Kari) Perrin of White Bear Lake, MN, John Perrin of North Branch, MN, Robert Sederberg of Lino Lakes, MN, William (Loni) Olson of Mora and Robert (Bonnie Barlowe) Olson of Mora, MN; his daughters Vicki (Don) Borowick of North Branch, MN, Julie (Duane) Tate of Milaca, MN, Cathy (Robert) Adams of Coon Rapids, MN and Brenda (Dave) Rono of Crosby, MN; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Long Lake Lutheran Church in Isanti, MN, with Rev. Sue Olson officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Military honors are being provided by the Isanti Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.
