Marie Bakke, age 69, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home in St. Francis.
Marie was born August of 1950 to Pat and Jerry Peterson and grew up on the family farm in Bristol, S.D. She married at a young age, moved to Minnesota and soon had her hands full raising two sons. Marie was a born entrepreneur and owned many businesses throughout her life. She was a successful real estate broker and co-owner of Green Realty in St. Francis, Minn. Marie was a well-known and respected member of the community. She loved to find deals and enjoyed thrift store shopping. She would spend hours searching for bargains. News of her passing sent shockwaves through the thrift store industry. “The loss of profits will be felt for years to come,” said one industry insider. The Minnesota Thrift Store Association has ordered all thrift stores in the state to be closed for business by 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until Sunday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m. in her honor. She also enjoyed country music, travel, trips to the casino, motorcycles and people. Marie was funny, loved to laugh and spend time with her family and many friends. She was incredibly smart, everyone learned from her and if you didn’t, you weren’t listening. She was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marie is preceded in death by son Travis and father Jerry. She is survived by son Trever Bakke; granddaughter Madeline Bakke; mother Pat Peterson and sister Sherry Zimmerman. Special thanks to Vicki Cerqua, friend and caregiver.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior.
Marie worked hard and partied hard. Overall, a life well-lived with stories to be shared and tales to be told. Please send stories to be shared to MemoriesofMarie@mail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.