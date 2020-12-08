Marlys Rooker

Marlys (Hagen) Rooker, of Cambridge, MN, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was 79 years old.
Marlys was raised in Albert Lea, the daughter of Emery and Thelma Anderson. She married young to a wonderful man, Gary Hagen. From this union, three beautiful children were born; Ellie or Eloys, Elaine (Randy), and Blake (Gretchen).
Following Gary’s death, Marlys thought there could be no greater pain, but then, tragedy struck soon after, with the devastating death of her first child and close friend Ellie at only 23. Her heartbreak was overwhelming. Her challenged life now brought about almost insurmountable obstacles for her and the children, but despite it all, she was always known for her strong shoulders, soft heart, and the willingness to help others, many shared the warmth and comfort of her home, and her voice of wisdom.
Her needs never came first, and her spirituality and humor molded her into a survivor. After 12 years of turmoil and hardship, she met and married Tom Rooker, who she cherished and often called her earth angel. They had a beautiful marriage.
Despite the illness and troubles in her life, she walked with Jesus every day. She began each morning with the Lords Prayer and continued to pray throughout the day. Together Marlys and Tom for over 30 years, called Bill W. a lasting friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gary, her strong and beloved brother E. John Anderson (Skip).
Marlys, the eldest of her siblings, is survived by her sister and friend, Marleen Hinrichs (Hank); her husband Tom; step children Todd Rooker (JUlie), Christopher Rooker (Sheree), and Collen Jenson (Jeff); 16 grandchildren; Alice Tottingham (Troy), Shanna Maxa Hagen, Willard Greb, Tanner Hagen (Caylee), Kendle, Stella, and Clara Hagen; shared grandchildren Alex (Gabriel), Aaron, Alaina, Sydney, and Amelia Rooker, Austin St. Cyr, Jake, Mason, and Dawson Jenson; great grandchildren, Ellie May and Victoria; special nephews Billy and Danny Heinrichs; special niece Shana Anderson; and many other wonderful nephews and nieces.
There will only be a graveside service at Fort Snelling for the immediate family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.