Martha Ann Snyder, 89, went to meet her Savior on June 5, 2020. Born Martha Nolin in Duluth, MN on July 19, 1930, she graduated from Proctor High School in 1948. She got married to husband Kermit (Joe) in 1957, and lived in Minneapolis before moving to Isanti, MN in 1965 to raise sons, Kurt of Princeton and Lee (Sue Ella) of Andover.
Martha was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, reading, music, dancing, bowling, and especially being a grandma! She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti.
She is preceded in death by infant daughter Nancy and husband Kermit (2003); siblings Leroy, Ethel Albertson, Mary Anderson, Don Nolin, and Florence Borg. She is survived by stepdaughters Romell White of Minneapolis and Judy (Jerry) Aaker of Albuquerque, NM, brother John (Karen) Nolin of Proctor, sister Virginia Sandholm of Roseville; grandchildren Olivia, Victoria and Ian Snyder, Todd (Linda) of Edina and Bradley (Laura) White of Minneapolis, Bret (Rachel) of Albuquerque, NM, Lani Lucky (Chicago), and Daniel Aaker of Portland, OR; nine great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a private burial on Wednesday. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
