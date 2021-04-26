Mary E. Burton, age 95, of Cambridge died April 24, 2021.
She was preceded in death by loving husband, Leon; father, Lester Erwin; mother, Marie Semler; step-father, Henry Semler; brothers, Lawrence Erwin, Fred Erwin and George Semler.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Mike) Hanson; son, Mike Small; very special friend, Karen Kordiak; brother, Joe Semler; three stepchildren; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, April 30 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.