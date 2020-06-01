Mary K. “Kay” Harris, 83, of Cambridge passed away May 28, 2020, in Coon Rapids from Covid-19.
She was born January 27, 1937, in Hibbing, MN.
Kay and the love of her life Sooky owned and operated The Shortstop for 32 years. They made many lifetime friends there. They traveled after retiring to the farm in Cambridge.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband Sooky, son Jeff, sister and brother in law Pat and Sonny, her brother Jack, and parents Larry and Fran. She is survived by daughter Candy and son in law Chuck; Grandchildren Adam (Crystal), Amy (Jamie), Mari (Ahmad), Cory (Anna); great grandchildren Alex, Ruby, Lucy, Zayn, Isla; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Funeral services performed by Gearhart Funeral Home, www.gearhartfuneralhome.com, 763-755-6300.
