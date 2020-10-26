Mary Lue Johnson, 94, formerly of Robbinsdale, passed away Oct. 18, 2020, in Cambridge MN.
Mary Lue loved music and taught piano for over 45 years. She was active in children’s and music ministries at Grace United Methodist Church in Minneapolis and Brookdale Covenant Church in Brooklyn Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Russell and Beulah Blake; husband of 67 years, Robert W. Johnson; and son-in-law, Jim Nevison.
She is survived by daughters; Janis (Robert) Eastlund, Julie Nevison, Joan (Lance) Diggs; grandchildren Erika (Carlos) Garcia, Emily (Eric) McIntosh, Peter (Courtney) Eastlund, Carrie Nevison, Lorie (Joel) Crandall, Brent (Emily) Diggs, and Julia (Rakim) Anim; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorials sent to the family will be forwarded to Bethel University for their piano scholarship fund. A funeral service will be held at a later date.
