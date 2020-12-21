Mary Zmuda, of Wyoming and formerly of Cambridge died Dec. 20, 2020. She was 87 years old.
Mary was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Rabka-Zaryte, Poland. When she was 16 years old her family immigrated to the United States and they came to reside in NE Minneapolis. It was there that she met Edward Zmuda and they were married on July 2, 1955 at All Saints Catholic Church. They were married for 65 years.
After retirement they moved to a home on Goose Lake near Cambridge, MN where they enjoyed the lake breezes, fishing, gardening and get-togethers with family and friends. Later in their golden years they moved to Wyoming, MN to be closer to their family. Mary loved cooking, baking, crafting, crocheting and gardening.
She was just preceded in death by her husband, Edward, on December 12.
She is survived by her two daughters, Angela Zmuda, and Janina Rivard; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Jonathan; and other relatives and friends.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge with burial in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
