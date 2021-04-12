Matthew H. Wessel of Cambridge, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 in Cambridge, MN. He was 44 years old.
Matthew was born in St. Paul to Alfred Bearhart and Barb Wessel on July 20, 1976. He went to school and graduated from White Bear Lake. He married Rebecca (Kvidera-Aschenbrenner) on April 4, 2006 in Jamaica. He worked as a Master Technician for 3M for 15 plus years.
Matthew had a lot of things he enjoyed doing. His hobbies include watching his kids play hockey, going to Wisconsin Dells, Texas Hold’em, learning how to play lacrosse with his youngest (Sophia), grand-baby time, family vacations, friends, playing Playstation with his kids and many casino runs with (the Porters).
Matthew Wessel was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents, and brother Bryan Bearhart.
Matthew is survived by wife Becky; daughters Sydney Wessel (Tristan Nienaber), Sophia Wessel; sons Caleb and Tanner Wessel; brother Allan Bearhart; sisters Carrie Bearhart, Cheryl Bearhart, Allie Bearhart; father Alfred Bearhart (Sue); mother Barb Wessel; granddaughters Madilyn and Aubrey Neinaber; nieces, nephews and loved ones.
The family of Matthew Wessel wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Carlson Lillemoen Funeral Home and the Cambridge-Isanti Community.
A Celebration of Life Gathering was held Saturday, April 10, 2020, at the Isanti County Area David C. Johnson Civic Arena. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
