Maurice A. Olson, of Cambridge, died April 5, 2021, at the Villa of New Brighton. He was 70 years old.
Maurice Alan Olson was born Sept. 8, 1950, in Braham, Minnesota to Edwin and Sophie (Myren) Olson.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; and by three siblings, Margaret, Marlo and Maynard.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Tony (Dora) Olson, Sheila (Bill) Weir, Shawn (Heather) Olson, Tony (Jodi) Putz, David Putz and DeAnna (Jeff) Strombeck; siblings, Marvin, Marshall (Sharon), Marlys, and Michael; 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
