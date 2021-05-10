Michael H. Overby, of Cambridge died May 4, 2021. He was 71 years old.
Michael Herbert Overby was born June 19, 1949, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to Harold and Margaret (Nelson) Overby. He grew up and attended school in Two Harbors. Mike married Carol Riley in 1977 and they made their home in the Isanti/Cambridge area. In 2000 they moved to Hoyt Lakes. Carol passed away in 2018 and a year later Mike moved back to Cambridge. Mike enjoyed old cars, playing cards and scrabble, collecting antiques, and especially watching his grandchildren play sports.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; son, Roger; and close brother-in-law, Steve Hanson.
Mike is survived by five children, Lisa Rhoden, Scott (Alicia) Overby, Ernie (Megan) Overby, Loren (Amy) Overby, and Lonny Overby; six siblings, Kenny (Jean) Overby, Helen (Bob) Byrne, Bill (Katherine) Overby, Charles Overby, Peggy Ollila and Tina Hanson; 13 grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 6 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a time for visiting one hour prior. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
