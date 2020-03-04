Michael “Mike” Schultz, age 65, of Milaca, Minn., left this world unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He leaves his wife, Debra (Silbernagel) Schultz; son Travis and daughter-in-law Leah Schultz; daughter Christie and son-in-law Matthew Prosser; father Harold Schultz; stepdaughter Holli Schattschneider and significant other Tim Callahan; stepson John and spouse Becca Schattschneider; brothers David Schultz and Darren Schultz; sister Dawn Pierce; ex-wife Marjorie (Christie) Schultz; eight grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mike was born on July 26, 1954, in Menomonie, Wis., to Katie (Lemon) and Harold Schultz. He was the younger brother to James, and an older brother to Gene, David, Darren and Dawn. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1973 and married Marjorie the same year. Marge’s father, Walt, shared with him a love of hunting – a love that would last Mike’s lifetime. He was the biological father to two children, Travis and Christie, but he took many others under his wing like sons. He spent many of his days sharing his love for hunting with Travis, attending his hockey games, or going to Christie’s dance recitals while working two jobs nearly all of his life. He spent many years in the sheet metal industry and later made his love for hunting into a career when he began working for Wildlife Research Center.
In the later years, he met Debbie, whom he married in 2006. The two enjoyed many activities such as horseback riding, camping and spending time with children and grandchildren. He fought cancer in 2010 and courageously battled through a successful stem-cell transplant. He spent the last few years traveling with his newly-retired wife out west, to Hawaii and most recently, down to Arizona for six weeks. He loved to spend time with her doing the simple things like drinking his morning coffee or playing a good game of cards.
He was fiercely loyal and was always willing to lend a hand to a friend. God gave him the gift of gab, and he could be found on the phone many times per day. He would never turn down a chocolate, a coffee for the road or a beef stick. His love for his grandchildren could be seen in every aspect of his life, and he loved to gush over their accomplishments, spending countless hours in the hockey rink cheering on the Elks. Most of all, Mike just loved people. He will be deeply missed by all who were blessed enough to know him.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti, MN 55040.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.