Millen 'Mil' Wetjen

Millen Wetjen, age 95, of Stacy, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home.
Millen ‘Mil’ was born Aug. 15, 1924, at the family homestead in Williamsburg, Iowa. He loved the Lord and shared this love with all he met. He married Nina E. Davis from Chetek, Wis., on June 8, 1951, and together they raised four children in Fargo, N.D. He was a dedicated husband and father; helping with studies and attending every concert and sporting event possible. He enjoyed family vacations with Nina and the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as special trips with siblings and friends. He loved fishing, golf, and he actively skied and jogged until the age of 92.
Millen served with honors during WWII in the 485th Bomb Group out of Venosa, Italy. He graduated from Iowa State with a degree in Mathematical Engineering. He began his career in Des Moines as terminal supervisor for Great Lakes Pipeline (which became Williams Pipeline) and relocated his family to Fargo in 1960.
He was active not only as a church elder but also in the community by serving on West Fargo’s Chamber of Commerce and president of the Red River Valley Fair Board for many years. He and Nina moved to Stacy, Minn., in 1999.
Millen was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Emma Wetjen of Williamsburg, Iowa; his loving wife Nina; twin sons, Craig Jonathan and Rhett Jerome; great-grandson Brennen Strand; four brothers: Harlen, Richard, Delmar and Eldon.
Millen will be lovingly remembered by: his son Kevin Wetjen; his three daughters and their spouses: Dawn (Steven) Strand, Tamara (John) René and Carla (Randy) Ramberg; his brother Adrian (Fern) Wetjen and his sister Shirley McMenomy; six grandchildren: Craig Strand, Heather White, Jarred (Crystal) René, Matthew (Megan) Ramberg, Jake Ramberg and Brandelle (Sidney) Coleman; eight great-grandchildren: James Strand, Kale Strand, Valencia White, Cole René, Jack René, Zoey René, Addison Ramberg and Veda Coleman. Millen will be missed by his best friend, Dick Dierks, and by many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Weber with Pastor Paul Anderson officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery in North Branch with Military Honors provided by the North Branch American Legion. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
