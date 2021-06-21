Murna J. Johnson

Murna Joan Johnson, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, June 7, 2021. She was a long-time resident of Cambridge, MN.
She was born 88 years ago to William and Nellie Hicks in Winnebago, MN. She was the oldest of five children. Her sister, Dorothy, passed away at 11 months old. She was like a second mom to her younger sisters and brother.
Murna attended school in both Austin and Winnebago, MN. She graduated from Winnebago High School as co-valedictorian in 1951. She trained at Fairview hospital to be an x-ray technician. She did her internship at, and was later employed by, General Hospital in Minneapolis. She served as Vice President and President of the Minnesota Radiological Society from 1957 through 1960.
Murna married Ken Johnson, also of Winnebago, in 1958. This August will be the 63rd anniversary of their marriage. They lived in Columbia Heights until they moved north to Grand Rapids, where they made dear friends of the Virkus family. They had three children. Murna chose to be a stay-at-home mom until Ken’s job took them to Cambridge in 1980. There she was employed by the Cambridge Clinic, where she served as manager of the radiology department, and later by Cambridge Medical Center until she retired in 2000.
Murna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy, and brother George.
Murna is survived by her husband, Ken; children Vicky (Kevin) Virkus of Grand Rapids, Debra (George) Johns of Cambridge and Greg (Dawn) Johnson of Cambridge; her sisters Wilma (Burton) Wolner of St. James and Kay (Ambrose) Sonnek of Minnesota Lake. She has nine grandchildren whom she loved deeply and prayed for daily - Kari, JaNell, Jake, Rachel, Ben, Elias, Michael, Kaleb, and Elsa. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.
Murna was so sweet and so loved. We will miss her dearly while we are on this earth, but we look forward to the day we will see her again.
“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?’” John 11:25-26
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo, MN, where she was a member. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in Rose Hill Cemetery in Winnebago, MN. Online condolences can be made at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.