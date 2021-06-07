Nicholas Enger

Nicholas Steven Wayne Enger, of Cambridge, died tragically on June 5, 2021. He was 17 years old.
Nicholas’s passion was working on cars and trucks of all makes and models. When he didn’t have his head “under the hood of a car” he loved to fish and hunt and spend quality time with his family and friends. He really enjoyed making people laugh, bringing smiles to all that he met.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Lois Roiland; grandparents Wayne Lemke, Daniel and Regina Bolz Sr.; uncles Richard and John Mallum.
Nicholas is survived by his parents Amanda and Dan Bolz Jr., Robert Enger ( Tiffani Root), sister Amber Bolz and brother Anthony Bolz; step-brothers Alex and Cameron Root; step-sister Olivia Root; grandparents Steve and Sherri Enger and Carolyn Lemke. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday June 12 at First Baptist Church, 304 S Main St Cambridge. Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the Church and one hour prior to service at the church on Saturday. Interment at Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemeon.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 763-689-2244.
