Orville L. German, of Oakdale, died July 5, 2021 at Unity Hospital in Fridley. He was 63 years old.
Orville was born March 20, 1958, in Medford, Wisconsin to Donald and Hermine (Rauth) German.
He is survived by his children, Dan German, Nicole German and Amanda Henning; siblings, Roger German, Debbie (Mark) DeKarske, Val Patricelli, and Ron (Karla) German; grandchildren, Makenna and Caleb, and by other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 12 p.m. Saturday, July 17, with a visitation one hour prior, at Strike Life Tributes, 720 1st Ave E., Cambridge. Interment will be in Nicholas Cemetery in Bradford. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
