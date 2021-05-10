Paige Michele Carlstrom, of Cambridge, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 30, 2020, at her home.
Steven Anthony Carlstrom, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2020.
A Gravesite Service for Paige and Steven will be held at Clover Cemetery in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by Tatting Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota.
