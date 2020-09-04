Pat (Kidd) Nielsen, 82, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
Pat was a graduate of Osseo High School and graduated from St. Cloud School of Nursing. Pat was proud to be of service to her many patients during her long career as a registered nurse.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Jane Kidd of Osseo; brother, Bob Kidd; and sister, Eleanor Waddell.
She is survived by sister, Marj Haff; her children, Rusty Nielsen and wife JoAnn, Michael Nielsen, Joe Nielsen, Kathy Carlson; and husband Chad; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
May her spirit be at peace in a blueberry patch, catching sunnies and agate hunting on the North Shore.
A Memorial gathering will be from 1 - 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 at Strike Life Tributes Funeral & Cremation Services in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.