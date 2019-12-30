Peter Arne Everson, 38, passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2019, after a very courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife Zoey and two beautiful children, Aili (7) and Nolan (5). He is also survived by his parents, Arne and Ellen, and sister Kaia (James) Ringwald, as well as nephews Eli and Samuel Ringwald.
Peter was born and raised in Cambridge, Minn., where he graduated from Cambridge-Isanti high school in 1999. Growing up he enjoyed sports and played football, basketball and tennis. During his childhood and youth he participated in various activities at Cambridge Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed.
His favorite place to vacation was the family cabin on Kabekona Lake.
Peter attended St. Olaf College and majored in psychology. After graduation Peter worked a few different jobs, landing at Sunrise Banks in January 2006. Peter would continue at Sunrise, working as a retail banker, until his cancer diagnosis in May 2018. His job was something he really enjoyed and excelled at. He enjoyed meeting and talking with the customers and really liked the culture and mission of the bank itself.
A time of gathering and sharing for Peter will be on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel, 1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434. Memorial Services will be at Cambridge Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Private family burial. Family prefers memorials. www.kozlakradulovich.com (763-783-1100)
