Peter M. Kabanuk, age 83, of Cambridge, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Peter Maxwell Kabanuk was born April 5, 1936, in Max, North Dakota, to Max and Hazel (Zahursky) Kabanuk. He was raised and attended school in Max and Minot, North Dakota. After high school, Peter served his country in the U.S. Air Force. On June 2, 1962, he married Carol Ann Gjerstad and they made their home in the Minneapolis area. Peter spent his working years as an airline mechanic for North Central Airlines and as a foreman for the Cream of Wheat company. Upon retirement, Peter most enjoyed getting coffee at local establishments, visiting with family and friends, and working on endless fix-it projects.
Peter is survived by his wife Carol; sons Peter J. (Pamela), Kenneth Kabanuk; daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Roeder; siblings Allen (Wilma), Dennis (Ruth) Kabanuk, Shirley Brown; grandchildren Jake, Hannah, Zackary, Savanna, Julia and John; as well as many relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Marlys, Art, Donny, Martha, Ed and Ernie.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, 1 Tower Avenue, Minneapolis, with a time for visiting one hour prior to service. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
