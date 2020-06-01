Philip Bowers

Philip Z Bowers, 91, of Cambridge, MN, died peacefully on May 15, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was a proud member of Pipefitters Local 539 and had many colorful stories about his years in commercial refrigeration, particularly Gartner Refrigeration. Philip will be remembered for his engineering genius, his ability to fix anything, his willingness to help everyone, and his love of family.
Philip is survived by daughters Nancy Childers (Rich) and Jan Dillinger; grandchildren Jenny Long (Mark Machovec), Ryan Long; Todd Koukol (Kimberly), Troy Koukol, Jeremy Sahr (Karen), Callli Sahr (Nick Becker); and great grandchildren Todd Koukol Jr. (Emilee), Tony Koukol, Caleb and Hannah Sahr, Liam Tobin, Levi Machovec, Hudson Lang and Wiley Becker. Also survived by sister Palma Koenig (Walter), Pat Madison and Peggy Nelson (Ray) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Betty; daughter, Valerie Sahr; brothers, Perry and Pearl; and sister, Pauline Seeger.
A public memorial visitation will be held from 3 – 5 p.m., followed by a private family sharing time at 5 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
