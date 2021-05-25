Phillip (Mike) Lockwood, born March 19, 1938. He went home to his heavenly Father on May 13, 2021 at the age of 83 after several battles with cancer.
On Oct. 26, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mona Zacharda and raised four children in Isanti.
Farming was his lifelong passion with several other professions including construction, finance and sales. He and Mona bought Valhalla Mobile Home Park in Edinburg, Texas where he continued to run until he turned it over a couple years ago. He was proud to be a pilot and have his own plane but called himself a “dirt farmer.”
He was proceeded in death by his loving wife Mona, son Mikey, grandson Nick Lockwood, brother Tony, father Dan Lockwood, and mother Irene and stepfather Bob Olson.
He is survived by his sister Linda (Ron) Johnson, daughter Kim (Dale) Olsen, sons Terry (Sarah) Lockwood and Theodore Lockwood, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, plus special friend Sylvia.
A service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti on June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. with visitation at 1 p.m. Due to Covid Rules at the church seating will be limited.
You can follow on the live stream on Youtube or https://www.facebook.com/faithlutheranisanti with others who will be unable to attend in person.
