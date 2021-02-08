Ramona (Mona) Hermanson of Stillwater, MN, a longtime resident of Cambridge, MN, passed peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by those she loved. She was 75 years old.
Ramona was born on March 13, 1945, in San Luis Obispo, CA, the oldest of four children to Gordon and Harriet (Greiner) Holger.
Ramona graduated from the Lutheran Bible Institute as a Parish worker. She met Roger Hermanson while attending LBI. Ramona and Roger were married on Jan. 15, 1966. They later had their two children, Randy & Reed. Roger passed away in 1975. Ramona was a long-time, dedicated employee of Augsburg Fortress in Minneapolis, MN. She worked as an events coordinator up until she retired.
Ramona was an active advocate of leading the way for woman’s rights with the Lutheran Church. She was a Vikings fan that was always looking forward to football season. She also enjoyed horse racing, golf, theatre, politics, woman’s rights, and any activities involving her family. Her grandchildren, Jerid & Caitlin Hermanson and Natalie Cary were her pride and joy.
Ramona was known by everyone as a loyal, generous and compassionate woman who was loved by everyone that met her.
Ramona is reunited in death by Roger Hermanson and parents Harriet & Gordon Holger.
She is survived by sons Randy Hermanson (Janice, Jerid and Caitlin) and Reed Hermanson (Justine and Natalie Cary) and siblings Jeaneen (Holger) Lewis (Stephanie and Matt), Rollyn Holger and Joel Holger (Savannah and Mason).
A Celebration of Life will be held in the warmer months, when COVID-19 has settled. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
