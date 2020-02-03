Ray “Ole” Nordin, age 93, of Cambridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
Raymond was born Jan. 10, 1927, in Pine City, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and sisters.
Ray will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Audrey; daughter Sheree ( Mark); granddaughter Shayna (Ben); grandson Brandon (Lisa); great-grandchildren Madaline, Isabella, Jack and Sam; sister Helen; brother Roger; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge MN, with visitation one hour prior to service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralservices.com for the Nordin family. Sunset Kapala Glodek (612-789-3596)
