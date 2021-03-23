Dr. Raymond C. Magnuson, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at GracePointe Crossing. He was 94 years old.
Ray is survived by his wife Marie Ann, children Toni Magnuson (Paul Kuhnmuench), Terry Ann (Henry) Rinke, Todd (Sarah) Magnuson, Tricia (Paul) Carlson, 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother Vernon (Mabel) Magnuson, sister Gladys Blomquist, as well as other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021, with a Private Service to follow at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Interment will be in Cambridge Union Cemetery. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
A full obituary to follow.
