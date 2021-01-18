Rex D. Scott

Rex Dean Scott, in true fisherman tradition, “snuck out” before sun up the morning of Dec. 23, 2020, to join his wife DeVonna L. Scott in heaven. He was 88 years old.
He was born to Vivienne and Delbert Maurer on Jan. 15, 1932, in Deadwood, South Dakota. After serving in the Navy during the Korean war, Rex settled down with the love of his life and started a family in Owatonna, MN, where they were blessed with four children.
Rex was a plumber by trade, but his true passions were family and fishing. He was a gifted storyteller and many that knew him would anticipate spending time with Rex telling of vivid childhood anecdotes or lively chronicles of his time in the Navy. To those who knew him best, he was a generous and loving man with a gentle soul.
Rex was preceded in death by parents Vivienne, Delbert, and beloved stepfather Anthony Scott, wife DeVonna Scott, and infant daughter Toni. He will be lovingly remembered by his children Rex (Barb) Scott, Penny (Tim) Gillen and Nicole (Travis) Dowell, as well as siblings Madonna Pastelak, Donald Maurer, Maurice Maurer, Jerry Scott, Jeanie Scott and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial will be held with further notice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.