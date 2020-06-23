Richard Gillette

Richard Lloyd Gillette, 65, of Stanchfield, MN passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN from complications from heart surgery.
Richard Lloyd Gillette was born March 13, 1955, in Princeton, MN to Lloyd and Mary Ann Gillette. He attended school in Princeton. After completing school, he joined the Army National Guard of MN, and received an honorable discharge in 1974.
He married Teresa Anderson in June of 1975 in Watertown, SD, and they had their son David in 1976. They then divorced in 1996. Richard worked for various companies as a parts painter, construction laborer, auto dismantler, and delivered newspapers.
Richard enjoyed socializing (having a good party), John Deere anything, he would walk around saying “Green We Ride Alone” and driving us crazy, mowing grass, garage sales, thrift stores, junking and finally getting to know his two grandsons.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mary Ann, and Grandparents.
Richard is survived by his son David (Angie) Gillette, sister Jean (John) Taylor, brother Randy (Gena) Gillette, grandsons Austin and Dalton Gillette, and Richard’s many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday July 12, 2020, at David and Angie Gillette’s home at 1501 Badger Blvd W Stanchfield, MN 55080, with Dan Kuntz officiating. Burial will be scheduled later at Green Lake Cemetery. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 763-689-2244.
