Richard T. Mallum passed on to his heavenly home on May 23, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1964, to parents Dennis and Carolyn Mallum, in Minneapolis, MN. He attended school in Blaine, Rush City and Cambridge. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1984. He attended the University of MN and graduated from St. Cloud State University, Magna Cum Laude, with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering.
As a child he loved drawing and creating things. Older, he loved gardening, cooking, photography, carpentry and reading. He loved being with his family and nieces and nephews, also Cosca, his cat. His work history included working at EverMech Engineering in Maple Grove, Kollmorgen Industrial Drives in Radford, VA., the Comad Company of St. Louis Park, MN and lastly, Graco Company in Minneapolis, MN. There he received a patent for a project he created for his company. At one time he had created his own business as a consultant.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis; his older brother John; grandparents, Chester and Lois Roiland and Albert & Marie Mallum; step father Wayne Lemke.
Richard is survived by his loving mother Carolyn Lemke; brothers Andrew (Patty) Mallum and Joel Mallum; sisters Tiffany (Clint) Cahoe and Amanda (Dan) Bolz.
He is also survived by eight step-siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was afflicted with the disease ALS. He bravely fought this disease and had to finally quit Graco where he loved to work.
We will miss him greatly, but we are so happy he is free now from this disease and in heaven.
Richard’s family would like to say “Thank-you” to Provident for providing 24-hour nursing care for Richard in his apartment in Maple Grove, MN.
A private funeral service will be held at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral home with interment at Cambridge Union Cemetery.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen 763-689-2244.
