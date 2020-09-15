Richard T. Lawrence, 61, of Cambridge died Sept. 9, 2020. The owner of Cambridge Concrete Cutting and Coring, Inc. is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Joshua, Brandon, Terry, Tommy, Buck, Joshua and Matthew; grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Join the family for a Celebration of Life visiting time from 5 -7 p.m., with a sharing time at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 18 at Strike Life Tributes - Isanti. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.