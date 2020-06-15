Robert (Bob) Yaeger

Robert (Bob) William Yaeger, 78, of Cambridge, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home with his loving wife Diane by his side following complications from a stroke he suffered in March.
Bob was born July 22, 1941, in St. Cloud to Leo and Juletta (Boerger) Yaeger. He spent almost 20 years of his adult life living in Scottsdale and Prescott Valley, Arizona, a place he truly loved. In Arizona, he owned and operated Al’s Barber Shop. While in Minnesota he worked in a variety of positions including being a part-time police officer for North Branch and a barber at Bob’s Barber Shop (North Branch). As a barber, he had the opportunity to converse with his customers, many who became life-long friends. In his final years, he worked at Enterprise delivering cars throughout the state.
In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Bob enjoyed shooting guns, gardening, cooking, playing pool, and spoiling his pets. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and loving spirit.
Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years; his children John (Kaye) Luetke, Todd (Lisa) Yaeger, Heidi (Ken) McBride, Justine (Greg) Linder, Blaine (Kathy) Yaeger, and Kevin Evans; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; siblings Jan Perry, Judy (Al) Lassen, Dianne “Tiny” Beumer, Steve (Kathy) Yaeger, and Joe (Rhonda) Yaeger; his pets Ziva, Tally, Spaz, and Calvin; as well as many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings Jim, Sandy (Bodeker), and Deb (Zenzen).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 26, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Strike Life Tributes, 720 1st Avenue East, Cambridge (phone: 763-689-2070). Memorials preferred. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.