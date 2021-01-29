Robert D. Carter

Robert (Bob) D. Carter, of Harris, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was 73 years old
Bob graduated from South St Paul High School in 1965, and received his highway technician certification in 1967, and then worked for MnDot and Chisago County upon his return from service.
He was a proud Marine and served in Viet Nam in 1968-1969. He was proud to serve as a Fish Lake Supervisor for many years. He was a jack of all trades; very skilled at working with wood and metal, and could repair just about anything mechanical. His skill set was highly coveted amongst family and friends. Bob enjoyed home remodeling, working on his own home and that of many others.
When younger, he was an athlete, playing and coaching hockey and softball. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying bow- hunting ,fishing and canoe trips with his father, brothers and nephews.
He was a kind, compassionate man who would help anyone in need. He was a great friend to many and loved nothing more than to sit and talk for hours. He loved his family, friends and boxers, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, and would light up whenever he was with them. He enjoyed watching their sporting activities and was their biggest coach and cheerleader.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Theodore (Ted) Carter and Helen Frank Geisler, and his beautiful daughter Meghan Berglund. He is survived by Mary, his best friend and wife of 30 years, children Jenny (Sam) Madison, Katy (Chad) Winecke; and step-children Emily, Gabe, Jeff and Elizabeth Benson; his brothers, Steve (Karen), Mike (Pat), and Doug (Anne) Carter; six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families.
There will be a Celebration of Life this summer when all family and friends can safely gather. We are grateful to the St Cloud VA for all of their help, the U of M neuro oncology staff for all their compassionate care, and to Fairview Hospice for their kindness and gentle spirit. Memorials may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or a charity of your choice.
