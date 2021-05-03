Robert L. Stanius

Robert Lee Stanius, 86, of Isanti, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at his family home.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Long Lake Community Cemetery. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service at Long Lake Lutheran Church, 3921 277th Ave NW, Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
