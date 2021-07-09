Robert W. Larson

Robert Wayne Larson, of Cambridge passed into glory on July 5, 2021, after spending his final day with his close family at his side. He was 89 years old.
Robert was born on Nov. 25, 1931, to his Swedish parents Gustave and Elsie (Anderson) Larson in Bradford, MN. He grew up on his parents’ farm along with his four brothers and three sisters. He attended Kienitz Country School, a one room schoolhouse until 8th grade, walking most days two miles to and from school with his siblings. He came to faith growing up and attending Oxlip Evangelical Free Church where his mother served as organist for over 30 years. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949 and joined the National Guard branch in Cambridge and proudly served in the Air Force in 1951-52.
He met the love of his life, Beverly Jacques in 1954 and they married on June 4, 1955, at Cambridge Lutheran Church where they faithfully attended their entire marriage. They celebrated their monumental 65th wedding anniversary just last month. Robert and Beverly had two daughters, Michele and Julie.
Robert attended Dunwoody Institute and upon completion worked for Quality Homes Construction as a home builder for many years. He was a skilled craftsman and loved to create and work on many woodworking and home improvement projects. He often helped friends with small building or repair projects - he was their go-to guy, Bob the builder. One of his most special projects was building several small wooden toy trucks and cars for his grandchildren and great grandchildren to enjoy. He also donated many of these toys to charities to bless other children.
Robert also worked several years at Quality Homes and Honeywell until his retirement. He served as treasurer of Isanti Township for over 20 years of which he took pride in his detailed bookkeeping. His attention to detail to record dates of purchase on every item he bought lasted to his final days. He cared deeply for his family and lifelong friends and enjoyed quality time with them. For most of his adult life he played on both bowling and golf leagues with the same friends. He and Beverly enjoyed hosting couples for evenings of cards and fellowship. Bob loved watching many sports but his favorites were the Minnesota Twins and Vikings games. His most happy place was his home and being in the presence of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Gustave and Elsie; his sisters Ruth Magnuson and Marilyn Reineccius; and brothers Melvin, John, and Maynard. He is survived by his wife Beverly; daughters Michele Horak (Dennis) and Julie Trandahl (Ted); five grandchildren Amber Albergaria (Guilherme), Josiah Trandahl (Madelyn), Taylor Trandahl, Mack Trandahl (Ana), Allison Horak; and five great-grandchildren Samuel, Jonas, Hannah, Jude, and Dylan; sister Carolyn Johnson; brother Wesley Larson, (Wanda); sisters-in-law Jan Larson (Melvin), Liz Larson (John); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Robert was a kind and caring son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral Services 2 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Interment in the church cemetery with Military Honors by Cambridge Legion Honor Guard. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
