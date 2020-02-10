Rodney L. La Valla

Rodney Lawrence La Valla, age 67, of North Branch, Minn., passed away Jan. 31, 2020.
Rod will be greatly missed, especially by his fur buddy “Bear,” his three children: sons Chris, Erik and daughter Bonnie ( Jason) Renfrow; grandchildren Hunter, Lydia, Lysander and Eben.
Rod served in the U.S. Air Force (Vietnam) from March 1971 - March 1974 in the 33rd Munitions Maintenance Squad as Sergeant E-4 Weapons Mechanic.
He was preceded in death by mother Ella and grandson A.J. He is survived by his father Derwood (“Woody”) La Valla; eight siblings: Marilynn (Jim) Cartier, Sheryl (Terry) Graf, Kurt La Valla, Scot (Alicia) La Valla, Lori (Jeff) Peterson, Dale (Ann Ringhand) La Valla, Linda (Jeff) Fricke, Tracy Fairbanks; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will take place 12-4 p.m. on March 1 at the American Legion Post 85 in North Branch, Minn. A full military burial will be held in the spring at Fort Snelling.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to:
Chisago County Veterans Services
313 N. Main Street
Center City, MN 55012
