Roger A. Sundvall

Roger Allen Sundvall, of Cambridge went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 2, 2020. He was 84 years old.
He is survived by his wife Janet, sons Clayton (Sandra) Sundvall of Backus, Wayne (Melissa) Sundvall of Stanchfield, Brad Sundvall of Cambridge, nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Roger’s life will be held at 11a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Springvale Church, 410 County Rd 6 NW, Stanchfield, MN 55080. Interment will be in Springvale Baptist Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Cambridge American Legion Post #290 Honor Guard. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
